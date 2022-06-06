Toronto police ID man fatally shot in west end on Sunday

Toronto police have identified a man who died following an overnight shooting in the city's west end on Sunday.

Michael Barnes, 54, of Toronto was fatally shot in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue.

On Sunday, police received several reports of a shooting in that area at around 3:47 a.m.

Police say there had been a fight at a large gathering at an establishment in the area, during which Barnes was shot.

Emergency crews rushed Barnes to hospital, where he later died.

Police are asking witnesses who have video to contact them.