Police identify victim of fatal shooting near York University
Toronto police have identified the man who was shot and killed at an industrial plaza near York University late Tuesday evening.

Death of Dwayne McMillan, 44, of Toronto marks city's 82nd homicide of 2018

Police were called to a shooting near Canarctic Drive on Keele Street on Tuesday night. (CBC)

Emergency crews were called to 4801 Keele St., near Steeles Avenue West, shortly after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, and found a man suffering from "obvious signs of trauma," police said Wednesday in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Dwayne McMillan, 44, of Toronto. His death marks the city's 82nd homicide of the year.

Dwayne McMillan, 44, was shot dead on Keele Street near Steeles Avenue West Tuesday evening. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to call them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.

