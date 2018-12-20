Police identify victim in King Street shooting death

Toronto police have identified the victim in a brazen fatal shooting on a busy strip of King Street West earlier this week, and also released security camera footage of the vehicle their suspect arrived and fled in.

Multiple shots rang out around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday on King Street West, near Brant Street, according to numerous callers to 911.

As many as 10 to 15 shots were fired as cars and pedestrians made their way along the busy downtown street, homicide Det. Keri Fernandes told CBC Toronto on Thursday.

In the newly released video footage, a blue Mazda can be seen parked on the north side of King Street before doing a three-point turn, parking on the south side of King. The video ends before the violence begins.

According to Fernandes, the suspect got out of the vehicle and approached the victim, fired multiple shots and then fled westbound in the blue Mazda.

"It's a fairly quick incident," Fernandes said.

Police said Wednesday that the man was walking with a group of people when he was approached.

Police have identified the victim as Edwin "Chris" Humberto Velasquez, 34, of Toronto. A woman, whom police consider an innocent bystander, was also shot but will recover.

"There were a number of other people in the area at the time," Fernandes said. "When a shooting happens with that many bullets, there could be innocent bystanders. Everybody is a target then, or at least could potentially be a victim."

While the shooting "appears" to be targeted, investigators "can't discount any theories at this point," she said.

Fernandes said investigators are particularly interested in the licence plate on the Mazda, which did not belong to the vehicle. Anyone with information about the plate ATVP 407, the blue Mazda, the victim or suspect, or any other part of the incident, should contact the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.