Police identify victim in fatal Rexdale shooting

Police have identified a man shot dead outside an apartment complex in Rexdale late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to 21 Bergamot Ave., in the Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area, shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man lying outside the building, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

"Witnesses indicated that they heard a gunshot, but they didn't see it," said Toronto police Insp. Stacey Davis of 23 Division.

Police said Friday the victim has been identified as Tesfa Welsh-Hope, 28, of Toronto. His death marks the city's eighth homicide of the year.

The suspect in the case is described as a male who was wearing a dark-coloured hooded jacket. He was last seen running south along a pathway toward 11 Bergamot Ave.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.