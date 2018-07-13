Skip to Main Content
Police identify suspect in Kensington Market shooting that killed 1, injured 3

Police identify suspect in Kensington Market shooting that killed 1, injured 3

Toronto police are looking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect who allegedly shot four people on Canada Day, killing a 20-year-old man. Police released a photo of Ibrahim Khiar, 32, on Friday.

Ibrahim Khiar, 32, is wanted for second-degree murder

Moses Monterroza
Ibrahim Khiar, 32, is a suspect in the shooting of four people in Kensington Market on Canada Day. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are looking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect who allegedly shot four people on Canada Day, killing a 20-year-old man.

Police released a photo of Ibrahim Khiar, 32, on Friday.

They allege Khiar opened fire on Sunday, July 1 in Kensington Market, striking Marcel Teme as well as three other bystanders.

Teme was taken to hospital where he died three days later.

Khiar faces one charge of second-degree murder and three counts of discharging a firearm endangering life.

Police are warning anyone who sees Khiar not to approach him, and call 9-1-1 immediately. 

