Police identify suspect in Kensington Market shooting that killed 1, injured 3

Toronto police are looking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect who allegedly shot four people on Canada Day, killing a 20-year-old man.

Police released a photo of Ibrahim Khiar, 32, on Friday.

They allege Khiar opened fire on Sunday, July 1 in Kensington Market, striking Marcel Teme as well as three other bystanders.

Teme was taken to hospital where he died three days later.

Khiar faces one charge of second-degree murder and three counts of discharging a firearm endangering life.

Police are warning anyone who sees Khiar not to approach him, and call 9-1-1 immediately.