Police identify second victim as probe of Vaughan shooting continues

Police have identified the second of two men killed in a shooting at a banquet hall north of Toronto early Saturday.

York Regional Police say 26-year-old Ramone Morgan of Toronto died after being shot at a private party at Dream Palace Restaurant and Banquets in Vaughan, Ont.

Another man, identified as 23-year-old Devin Degoias, also of Toronto, died shortly after being taken to hospital.

Officers say a 24-year-old and 25-year-old were arrested by Toronto police on multiple firearm and drug related charges.

They say they're investigating the two men from Toronto in connection to the double homicide.

Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the incident speak to police.