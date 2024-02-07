Mississauga man, 18, identified as victim of fatal Toronto shooting

Toronto police have identified a Mississauga man killed in a shooting in the west end early Tuesday.

Issaïh Jünger, 18, was found with "trauma to his body" in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street W. at about 1:28 a.m., police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said "life-saving" measures were attempted at the scene. Toronto paramedics took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Jünger is Toronto's fourth homicide of the year.

On Tuesday, police said another man in his 20s walked into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries around the same time of the fatal shooting. It's not yet confirmed if the two incidents are related.

Police said investigators are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashboard camera video or video surveillance to come forward