Police identify man killed in Scarborough plaza shooting

Toronto police say the man killed in a weekend shooting was 36-year-old Peter Oscar Khan from Ajax.

Officers were called to a plaza parking lot near Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

There, they found Khan and a man in his 20s suffering gunshot wounds. Khan was rushed to hospital, according to police, where he later died from his injuries.

The other man was also taken to the hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black man about 5' 6" with a slim build, wearing a light coloured surgical mask, shiny black puffer jacket with the hood up, light coloured pants, and black running shoes.

Investigators are also looking for a white Nissan sedan.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone who may have dash camera footage is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400.

People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.