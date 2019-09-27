Skip to Main Content
Police identify man killed in Etobicoke shooting
Toronto

Toronto police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Etobicoke on Tuesday.

Donovan Betty, 21, is the city's 49th homicide victim of the year

CBC News ·
Donovan Betty, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found in The West Mall and Rathburn Road area on Tuesday. (Toronto Police)

Toronto police have identified Donovan Betty, 21, as the victim of a shooting in Etobicoke on Tuesday.

Officers say they were called to a building near The West Mall and Rathburn Road around 1:17 p.m. for reports of someone shot. 

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man lying on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are looking for a dark-coloured sedan that was seen driving away from the area shortly after the shooting.

Investigators are still appealing to anyone with information to come forward. 

This is the city's 49th homicide victim of the year.

