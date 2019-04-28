Police identify human remains found in wooded area in Oshawa
Human remains that were found in a wooded area over the weekend have been identified as Kevin Zapp of Oshawa, Durham police say.
Human remains that were found in a wooded area in Oshawa over the weekend have been identified, Durham police say.
A post mortem confirmed the remains belong to Kevin Zapp of Oshawa.
Zapp was reported missing on April 25, 2018. His family said he was last seen at an apartment complex on Nonquon Road.
His remains were found last Saturday in the area of Taunton Road West, near the Oshawa Creek.
The post mortem results did not confirm the cause of death and there is no evidence of foul play.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det-Const. Paul Grigoriou of Central East Division at 1-888-5790-1520 ext. 2737.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story stated Kevin Zapp was reported missing April 25, 2019. In fact, he was last seen April 25, 2018.May 03, 2019 7:19 PM ET