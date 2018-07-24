Skip to Main Content
Police identify girl killed in Danforth rampage as Julianna Kozis
Police identify girl killed in Danforth rampage as Julianna Kozis

Toronto police have released the name of the 10-year-old girl killed in the deadly mass shooting in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood on Sunday.

10-year-old from Markham was killed in the shooting that also claimed the life of 18-year-old Reese Fallon

CBC News ·
Julianna Kozis of Markham was killed in the shooting that also claimed the life of 18-year-old Reese Fallon and injured 13 others. (Toronto Police Service)

Julianna Kozis of Markham was killed in the shooting that also claimed the life of 18-year-old Reese Fallon and injured 13 others. 

