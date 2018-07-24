Breaking
Police identify girl killed in Danforth rampage as Julianna Kozis
Toronto police have released the name of the 10-year-old girl killed in the deadly mass shooting in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood on Sunday.
10-year-old from Markham was killed in the shooting that also claimed the life of 18-year-old Reese Fallon
Julianna Kozis of Markham was killed in the shooting that also claimed the life of 18-year-old Reese Fallon and injured 13 others.
