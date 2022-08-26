Police release names of couple found dead in Mississauga home

Peel police have released the names of a couple who were found dead in a Mississauga home last week. They are Anna Kuraczycka, 46, and Constantino Figueiredo, 54.

Officers found the bodies inside the couple's Princess Street home around 8 a.m. on Aug. 16 after a 911 call to check on their wellbeing.

"Both victims had clear signs of trauma," const. Mandeep Khatra told CBC Toronto.

The deaths, he added, are being treated as suspicious and the incident is under investigation by the homicide unit.

A candlelight vigil for the married couple, known as Monika and Tino, is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. in Streetsville.

A GoFundMe page was set up in the past week to help support the couple's son and daughter. As of Friday, nearly $28,000 had been raised.

Halina Zygmund, a neighbour — who knew the couple for seven years — told CBC Toronto on Aug. 16 that the pair previously worked at Pearson International Airport for almost two decades. Zygmund was not aware of any difficulties between them.

"I cannot believe it was them. It is shocking for me," she said. "When I came to the house, they were always happy and smiling."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.