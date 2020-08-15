Police identify victim in Brampton homicide investigation

Police have identified the victim of a homicide investigation as 22-year-old Surajdeep Singh from Brampton, Peel Region police say.

Emergency services received a call on Thursday to help an unconscious man found on a pathway near Queen Mary Drive and Heathwood Drive in Brampton.

When officers arrived to the scene, the man was showing "obvious signs of trauma" and was taken to a local hospital with no vital signs.

Police say he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Surajdeep Singh was a young man with a bright future. He was simply trying to return to his residence from his place of worship, when he was the victim of an unprovoked attack that tragically took him away from his family," said Supt. Martin Ottaway with Peel Regional Police.

A 16-year-old Brampton male has been charged in relation to a homicide investigation, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau as the investigation continues. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers.