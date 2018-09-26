Skip to Main Content
Police identify 15-year-old boy killed in Regent Park shooting

Toronto police have identified a 15-year-old boy shot dead in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Mackai Bishop Jackson, of Toronto, was shot to death inside an apartment building on Tuesday

Mackai Bishop Jackson, 15, was shot to death inside a Regent Park apartment building on Tuesday afternoon. He is Toronto's 81st homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police Service)

Mackai Bishop Jackson, of Toronto, was found inside an apartment building at 230 Sackville St., near Dundas Street East and Parliament Street. Police were called to the scene at 4:21 p.m.

"Responding officers located a boy in medical distress with obvious trauma," police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. He is Toronto's 81st homicide victim of the year.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case.

The shooting occurred inside this apartment building in Regent Park. (Susan Reid/CBC)
