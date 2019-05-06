Police identify boy, 17, who died in stabbing near Scarborough high school

Toronto police have identified the teen boy who was fatally stabbed near a Scarborough high school on Monday.

Brendon Bowler, 17, of Toronto, died in hospital on Monday after he suffered life-threatening injuries in the stabbing near Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute in Toronto's Guildwood neighbourhood.

The stabbing occurred after an altercation broke out among a group of people at about 12:15 p.m., Toronto police said shortly after the incident.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said Bowler was found in the area of Livingston Road and Earswick Drive. He was rushed to hospital through an emergency run but was pronounced dead there.

Two Toronto men have been arrested. An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man have been charged with one count each of second-degree murder.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police said on Monday that they have recovered a weapon.

Bowler is Toronto's 24th homicide victim of the year. Police did not release a photo of Bowler.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.