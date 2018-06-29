Police ID victims of deadly double shooting in Woodbridge

York Regional Police say Cosimo Commisso and Chantelle Almeida were the two people shot to death in Vaughan early Friday morning.

Police are looking for witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video from the area.

York Regional Police were called for the sound of gunshots in the area of Langstaff Road and Highway 27 around 12:45 a.m.

They found a Commisso, 33, and Almeida, 26, suffering from gunshot wounds on nearby Castlepoint Drive.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Ijaz Ahmed, a resident of the neighbourhood, told CBC Toronto he was in his house when he heard two bursts of gunfire. When he looked outside he could see a vehicle with a broken window and a man who appeared to be injured.

"My kids couldn't sleep all night because a lot of police," said Ahmed. "They can't understand."

Sgt. Dave Mitchell said police are canvassing the area.

"We're going to be here as long as it takes," said Mitchell.

No suspects or motive have been identified yet.