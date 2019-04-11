Police ID victim of apparent targeted stabbing in PATH near King and Bay

Police have identified Toronto's 17th homicide victim, who was killed Wednesday night in what's believed to be a targeted stabbing in the city's downtown PATH system, as Rae Cara Carrington.

Carrington, 51, of Toronto, was stabbed multiple times near a food court in the underground Commerce Court, in the area of King and Bay streets, around 7 p.m.

Officers found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds and in life-threatening condition. First responders performed CPR on Carrington, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect was seen fleeing the concourse area on foot shortly after the attack.

Police have characterized the incident as "brazen" and said they received several 911 calls reporting the stabbing because it happened in a "very populated area."

Initially investigators told reporters that the victim was between the ages of 20 and 30. The next morning they said that she was in fact 51 years old.

Homicide detectives are still looking for a male suspect in the case.

He is described as white, 5'8" with a slim to average build, dark-coloured hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured ball cap, a black-coloured sweater with a hood and a white-coloured T-shirt underneath, along with dark-coloured pants and shoes.

It's still unclear if the victim and suspect knew one another, police say. Homicide detectives have yet to confirm if the woman worked in the food court. On Thursday morning, a fast food restaurant in the underground area remained cordoned off for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the attack or suspect is asked to contact police.