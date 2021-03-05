Police ID missing woman Amanda Killeen as homicide victim after human remains found

Toronto police have identified the victim at the centre of a simultaneous homicide and missing person's investigation as 32-year-old Amanda Killeen of Toronto.

Killeen had been missing since Feb. 19 and was last seen seen in the area of Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road.

At around 4 a.m. on Feb. 23, officers went to an apartment building at 291 George St. to investigate her disappearance, police said in a news release on Friday.

After entering a third floor apartment, they got into a confrontation with a resident. Two officers opened fire, killing 45-year-old Gedi Ali Gedi.

Amanda Killeen, 32, of Toronto was identified as Toronto's latest homicide victim. (Amanda Killeen Facebook)

Sources had said police had found him with what they described as an "edged weapon."

The province's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), was called in to investigate the shooting.

Killeen's mother confirmed Gedi was her daughter's ex-boyfriend and he lived at that address. The family said the two broke up about a year ago but she often visited him.

Meanwhile, sources told CBC News that before police arrived at the scene for the initial investigation into Killeen's disappearance, someone discovered blood at the Toronto Community Housing building.

A witness had also claimed to have seen a man removing garbage bags — described as "bloody" — from the building. Sources confirmed that the man was the victim in the police shooting under investigation by the SIU.

When security video was reviewed, sources said two men could be seen carrying bags out of the building and what appeared to be a body part was seen falling from one of the bags.

That day, police put out a news release saying investigators believed a person at the location died "under suspicious circumstances."

The next day, police said they discovered human remains linked to that shooting and the missing woman. On Friday, investigators said the human remains that were discovered were those of Killeen.

On Feb. 24, a Toronto man named Orson York, 59, was charged with an indignity to a human body.

Police said the homicide investigation remains active and investigators continue to appeal for information.