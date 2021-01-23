Police identify woman found dead near York University, suspect charged

A woman who was found dead in an apartment unit near York University on Thursday night has now been identified by Toronto police.

Officers say they responded to a medical call at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday near Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road.

When they arrived, they said they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the homicide unit was called in to take over the investigation.

In a release issued Saturday, police identified the victim as 32-year-old Leah St Jean of Toronto.

Police also said they have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man from Toronto with second-degree murder.

He is set to appear in court on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or CrimeStoppers.