Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Police identify woman found dead near York University, suspect charged

A woman who was found dead in her apartment near York University on Thursday night has been identified by Toronto police. 

Leah St Jean, 32, died in an apartment unit Thursday

CBC News ·
Toronto police have now identified a woman who was found dead in an apartment unit near York University on Thursday as Leah St Jean, 32, of Toronto. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

A woman who was found dead in an apartment unit near York University on Thursday night has now been identified by Toronto police. 

Officers say they responded to a medical call at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday near Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road.

When they arrived, they said they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the homicide unit was called in to take over the investigation. 

In a release issued Saturday, police identified the victim as 32-year-old Leah St Jean of Toronto. 

Police also said they have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man from Toronto with second-degree murder.

He is set to appear in court on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or CrimeStoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now