Police ID teen killed in 'targeted' Oakville shooting as Keegan Parkinson

Halton police have identified the victim of what's been dubbed a "targeted" fatal shooting Friday as 19-year-old Keegan Parkinson.

Police were called to the scene on Rebecca Street between Dorval and Maurice drives shortly after 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. That's where they found the Oakville teen in "medical distress," Insp. Derek Davis said Saturday.

Parkinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is being released, police say.

The investigation by the homicide unit continues.