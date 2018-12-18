Skip to Main Content
Police ID man fatally shot in SUV outside North York apartment building

A man is dead after he was shot while in a vehicle outside a North York apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Police called to San Romanoway and Jane Street area shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday

CBC News ·
Lawrence Errol Joel John, 28, died after he was shot multiple times in a dark-coloured SUV outside a North York apartment building early Tuesday. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot while in a vehicle outside a North York apartment building early Tuesday morning as Lawrence Errol Joel John. 

Emergency crews were called to San Romanoway, in the Finch Avenue West and Jane Street area, shortly before 6:30 a.m. for reports that multiple gunshots had been heard, Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

Investigators determined that John and a female passenger were in a dark-coloured SUV outside the building when they were approached by a group of people who fired at them, according to a news release.

John was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Hopkinson said a number of suspects fled the area, according to witnesses, though he did not have descriptions for them.

Pictures from the scene showed a Mazda vehicle sitting in a driveway outside an apartment building with the front driver's-side window apparently shot out, with shattered glass all over the ground.

A vehicle sits outside an apartment building on San Romanoway in North York early Tuesday following a fatal shooting. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Toronto's 94th homicide

John's death marked Toronto's 94th homicide in 2018 amid a grisly year for gun violence in the city. 

Last month, Toronto exceeded its homicide record that stood unbroken for nearly three decades. 

The previous record for the most homicides in a single year was 89 set in 1991 and police statistics show a rise in gun-related killings — accounting for more than half of all slayings so far this year. 

While Toronto remains a relatively safe city in terms of violent crime rates, gun violence and its root causes remain hot-button political issues. 

This year was marred by a number of high-profile shootings. Among those that made international headlines were a shooting rampage on Danforth Avenue and a brazen drive-by shooting of two young men with ties to the city's hip-hop scene in the entertainment district.

Mayor John Tory has endorsed a complete ban on handguns within city limits, while both the province and Ottawa have contributed new funding for youth programming aimed at providing opportunities to especially vulnerable young people. 

