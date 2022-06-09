Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Victim in fatal Scarborough shooting ID'd as Javonte Daley

Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

24-year-old died near Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive Wednesday

CBC News ·
Toronto's latest homicide victim was shot near Lawrence Avenue West and Markham Road, just east of Scarborough Golf Club Road. (Global News) (Global News)

Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday night as Javonte Daley, 24.

The shooting took place near Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive around 8 p.m.

Police arrived to find Daley behind a plaza with life-threatening injuries.

He died at the scene.

Toronto police's homicide squad continues to investigate and is trying to locate multiple suspects they believe are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now