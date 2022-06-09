Victim in fatal Scarborough shooting ID'd as Javonte Daley

Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday night as Javonte Daley, 24.

The shooting took place near Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive around 8 p.m.

Police arrived to find Daley behind a plaza with life-threatening injuries.

He died at the scene.

Toronto police's homicide squad continues to investigate and is trying to locate multiple suspects they believe are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.