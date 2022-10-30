Police ID east end shooting victim

Toronto police have identified a man shot and killed on Friday in the city's east end as Asadullah Ghani.

Ghani, a 27 Torontonian, is the city's 58th homicide victim in 2022.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the sidewalk shooting near Danforth Avenue and Byron Avenue.

Officers were called to the area around 3:15 p.m. with reports of the shooting. Four nearby schools were placed in a hold and secure as a result of the shooting.

Three male suspects fled the area in a grey SUV, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dash cam or security footage, to contact them at 416-808-7400. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.