Police, watchdog won't ID gunman in Danforth Avenue mass shooting

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is not releasing the name of the gunman who opened fire on several Danforth Avenue restaurants in Toronto on Sunday night, killing at least two people and injuring 13.

The shooter was found dead on Danforth Avenue on Sunday night, not far from the scene of the shooting rampage.

The SIU has said the suspect is a 29-year-old man from Toronto, but the organization's spokesperson, Monica Hudon, said his identity isn't being released at this time.

When reporters asked Hudon why, she said a post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday. and that it's against SIU policy to release the man's name without notifying his family.

Toronto police have already said they are seeking a search warrant for the suspect's residence.

Hudon said the SIU has recovered the man's firearm.

Witnesses capture images of suspect

A store owner on Danforth Avenue captured this image of the suspect from a surveillance system. (CBC)

The gunman died shortly after exchanging gunfire with Toronto police officers on Bowden Street, not far from the strip of restaurants where the attacks took place.

Hudon confirmed the man suffered a fatal gunshot wound, but it's unclear whether he was shot by police or the wound was self-inflicted.

During the attack, the man was seen walking along Danforth Avenue when he fired at groups of people several times at about 10 p.m. ET on Sunday. Witnesses said at one point he zigzagged across the popular street to fire at people.

Video captured by witnesses shows the suspect firing a black handgun into one restaurant. He was dressed in a black baseball cap covering part of his face, black clothing, and he was carrying a messenger bag.

Warning: This video contains some graphic content. Witness captured man, believed to be the shooter, fire several gunshots into a Greektown eatery. 0:25

At an afternoon news conference, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the motive for the attack is still unclear, and he urged the public to provide any information they can about the incident.

Saunders said no officers were injured during the firefight with the suspect.

The SIU investigates all cases of death or serious injury involving police.