Police seek IDs of 2 persons of interest after shooting victim left for dead in parking lot

Detectives investigating the death of Amir Naraine released security camera footage Monday of two individuals they wish to identify.

The video shows two men leaving the black 2018 Chevrolet Malibu in which Naraine was found deceased, and heading northbound toward Kipling Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle is described as short in stature, wearing a hat, a light-coloured shirt and light-coloured runners.

The passenger of the car is described as slightly taller, wearing a dark jacket, dark shirt and pants and light-coloured runners.

Around 7:30 p.m. back on Sept. 29, police were called to a plaza at 2700 Kipling Avenue. There, they found Naraine, 21, dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the back seat of the vehicle.

Amir Naraine was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle on Sept. 29. (Toronto Police Service)

Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh, who spoke at a news conference Monday, said it appears that the victim was shot somewhere else and then dropped off at the parking lot, where he died.

"The vehicle was abandoned," Singh told reporters. "We believe whoever left it behind did so in a rush and they left the young man behind."

Singh said he hopes the video will help the public to assist in identifying the two individuals and urged the suspects to come forward.

Naraine is Toronto's 51st homicide victim of 2019, according to police.