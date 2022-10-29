Man charged with assault, mischief following suspected hate crime
Man, 70, was assaulted, had kippah stomped on, subjected to racial slurs, police say
Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with the assault of a senior citizen.
Police were called to Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street on Wednesday with reports of a hate crime.
According to police, a 70-year-old man wearing a kippah was assaulted by a stranger, resulting in the Jewish head covering falling to the ground. At that point, police say, the man began to stomp on it and yelled racial slurs.
Police say a 29-year-old has been arrested and charged with assault and mischief. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Police say the case is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
They're asking anyone with information to contact officers at 416-808-3200. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.