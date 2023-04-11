Hundreds of charges laid, 173 guns seized in firearm trafficking operation, police say

Dozens of people have been arrested and hundreds of criminal charges laid, police say, in connection with with a yearlong investigation into cross-border gun trafficking.

At a press conference hosted by Toronto police Tuesday morning, investigators announced the arrest of 42 people, 442 criminal charges laid and the seizure of 173 guns in Canada and the United States.

The joint forces investigation was conducted by Toronto police, York Regional Police, Durham Regional Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, the Canada Border Services Agency and the American Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

"We are all battling the same challenges, illegal guns coming from the United States," York Regional Police Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida said at the press conference.

In one instance, 87 handguns destined for Canada were seized in Chicago , according to police. The guns were covered in bubble wrap, wrapped in holiday paper and hidden in suitcases.

Police said many of the guns being shipped to Canada originated in Florida, Ohio and Arizona.