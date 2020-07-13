Police find missing woman following apparent overdose, alleged abduction

Toronto police say they have found a woman who they believe was abducted Monday morning after she suffered an apparent drug overdose.

Officers responded to a call for an overdose on Monday in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area at around 8:45 a.m.

Police said the woman, 33, wasn't there when they arrived. They allege a man had put her in a car and told witnesses he was taking her to a hospital.

The woman never made it to hospital and police said they were concerned for her safety.

But the woman was located at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

"She's alive and well and speaking to investigators," Const. Rob Reid told CBC Toronto on Monday night.

Officers found the car and arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with the woman's brief disappearance.

The man was charged with kidnapping and failure to comply with parole. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or CrimeStoppers.