DNA evidence links man to multiple sexual assaults in Toronto, Collingwood: police

Two police forces have teamed up to investigate three alleged sexual assaults that have now been linked by DNA evidence.

Toronto police say the violent incidents allegedly took place in the city and in Collingwood, Ont., between 2015 and 2019.

"I believe he's escalating in violence," said Supt. Pauline Gray of the alleged attacker.

In the most recent case, police say a man posing as a ride-hailing driver drove a woman to a Toronto parking lot and sexually assaulted her while making death threats.

In 2017, police allege the same man dragged a teenage girl into a car in Collingwood and sexually assaulted her.

And they say in 2015 he allegedly sexually assault a woman after pulling her into a laneway in Toronto.

"We are also concerned that given the span of time between these three incidents, that there are other sexual assaults that have gone unreported," Gray added.

Toronto police say they've joined forces with the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate the three cases and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police believe the suspect suffered an eye injury during the most recent assault.

"Somebody knows him, whether it be a mother, a sister, a daughter, a girlfriend, has seen this injury and I know it's sticking in their brain," Gray said.

Investigators are also asking medical offices or pharmacies to report if they've treated a man for a similar injury.