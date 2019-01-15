Peel police investigating possible threat at Credit Valley Hospital
Traffic is restricted in the area but ambulances can still transport patients, police say
Peel regional police are investigating a threat that was made against Mississauaga's Credit Valley Hospital on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. to investigate a call to the hospital's switchboard.
"We're working to determine if there's any validity to this threat," said police spokesperson Const. Akhil Mooken.
The Peel police tactical team is conducting a search with uniformed officers to locate any suspicious package.
Traffic is restricted for vehicles and buses in the area, police say, but ambulances are still able transport patients who require treatment.
Officers advise anyone who is not experiencing a life-threatening emergency to avoid the hospital and seek treatment at another medical facility.
