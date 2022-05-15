Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Man in his 20s found dead in Brampton river

A man in his 20s was found dead in the Credit River in Brampton on Sunday, police and paramedics say.

Peel police are investigating

Members of Brampton Fire and Emergency Services are pictured here at the edge of the Credit River. They found the body before Peel Regional Paramedics took over. (Brampton Fire / Twitter)

Emergency crews were called to Churchville Park in the area of Martins Boulevard and Victoria Street, near Steeles Avenue, at about 3:25 p.m.

The man was found in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Regional Police are continuing to investigate.

