Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a collision involving a Toronto police cruiser Wednesday evening that sent an elderly man and woman to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened at 9 p.m. at Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West, according to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The 84-year-old man who was driving the vehicle, and the 79-year-old woman who was a passenger, were both seriously hurt and transported to hospital.

The two officers in the cruiser also went to hospital, but neither was seriously injured.

The cruiser struck two other vehicles after the initial collision, according to the SIU release. No one in those vehicles was injured.

The SIU is called in whenever someone is killed or injured in incidents involving police, when an officer discharges a firearm at a person, or when there are allegations of sexual assault involving an officer.