Police conduct highest-level search for missing 59-year-old woman

Toronto police are looking for a woman who went missing Friday morning in the city's west end and have escalated their search to the highest level.

Alice Wolski, 59, was last seen in the Martin Grove Road and Cowley Avenue area around 8 a.m.

She is described as five-feet, seven-inches with a slim build, long brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing black leather boots when she was last seen.

Police say they are especially concerned for her safety given the city remains under an extreme cold weather alert and it's unknown if Wolski is dressed for the freezing temperatures. The mercury is expected to fall to –10 C Saturday night, feeling more like –16 during the coldest part of the night.

A command post has been set up in The East Mall and Rathburn Road area, with specialized tools and extra officers deployed to help with the search.

Police say they are concerned for Wolski's safety and ask that anyone with information contact police at 416-808-2200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.