Saunders staying: Toronto police chief's term in office extended until 2021

Mark Saunders is staying on as the city's chief of police.

The city's police services board announced Tuesday that it had made the decision to renew his appointment until April 30, 2021.

This is only the second time in the last 40 years that a Toronto police chief will serve more than a single term, the board said in a media release. He was first appointed in April of 2015.

"I am pleased to confirm that the Board and I have agreed to extend my mandate as Chief of the Toronto Police Service, a role that I am honoured to hold," Saunders said in a tweet. "It is a privilege to lead the Toronto Police Service and I am humbled to be continuing.

"Thank you to the members of the Toronto Police Service for their commitment to keeping our city safe and to building strong communities. I am proud of the work they do every day."

Board chair Andy Pringle said in a statement that Saunders has championed "the most significant modernization efforts undertaken by the Toronto Police Service."

"Extending his contract will ensure he can complete more of the important work of that modernization," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

"I'm confident that he will continue to provide that leadership over his extended term – ensuring stability within the police service — and leave the service in a much stronger position to provide modern, effective and trusted policing in our growing city."