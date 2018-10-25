Police chase up the DVP ends with arrest on East York dead-end street

A man was arrested and a woman taken to hospital after they led Toronto police on a car chase up the Don Valley Parkway overnight Thursday.

According to police, the pursuit began in 51 Division, which includes the eastern boundary of the downtown core.

The pair, travelling in a white pick-up truck, then made their way north on the DVP.

At some point, the man behind the wheel turned onto Northdale Boulevard in the Parkview Hills community, which terminates in a dead end.

The truck left the roadway and drove up onto a grassy area at the end of the road.

A female passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said. The male driver was taken into custody.