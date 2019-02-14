Toronto police officer charged with extortion after allegedly threatening person while in uniform

A Toronto police officer with nearly 20 years on the job has been charged after allegedly showing up to a home in uniform while off duty and threatening someone over a debt owed to a third party.

Police allege Const. Lionel Sean Peters of 32 Division went to the home around 7:30 p.m. on April 22 in full uniform, including his gun belt, firearm and hat. There, police say, Peters allegedly threatened someone who filed a complaint with the force later that day.

Three days later, police arrested the third party for extortion and threatening bodily harm. That person was later released on bail.

After an investigation by the Toronto Police Service's professional standards unit, Peters was arrested on May 9.

"Upon the arrest, his use-of-force equipment, including his service pistol were found to be stored improperly," police said in a release Friday.

Peters, 42, has now been suspended from the job and charged with:

Threatening bodily harm.

Extortion.

Breach of trust as a public officer.

Careless storage.

Peters appeared in court Friday and is being held pending a bail hearing set for Monday at Toronto East court.

Police say they are continuing to investigate, and they're asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.