Toronto cop facing criminal charges for allegedly releasing confidential information

The Toronto Police Service has arrested and criminally charged one of its veteran officers.

Police allege that an officer with 20 years of service provided confidential police information about other individuals to a member of the public.

Investigators allege it happened "numerous times" between Nov. 5, 2020 and Jan. 28, 2021 by accessing the force's computer databases.

Const. Ricardo Gomez, 51, of Vaughan, was arrested and criminally charged Wednesday with four counts of breach of trust, two counts of unauthorized use of a computer and mischief.

Gomez, who was assigned to the force's 12 Division, has also been charged under the Police Services Act with two counts of discreditable conduct, three counts of breach of confidence and two counts of insubordination.

He is suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act and is scheduled to appear in court on July 6, 2022.