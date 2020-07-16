Peel police charge man allegedly caught on viral video yelling racist insults in grocery store

Peel police have charged a Mississauga man following what they're calling a "hate crime incident" after he was allegedly caught on video hurling racist insults at grocery store employees when they asked him to wear a mask.

On Thursday, John McCash, 48, turned himself in at 11 Division, police say. He was charged with causing a disturbance.

"Hate crime incidents impact our community, creating a ripple effect," said Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah in a statement.

"It can increase feelings of vulnerability, anxiety, and fear, not only on the individual who has directly been victimized but, as we have seen with this incident, on the broader community," Duraiappah added.

Officers say the confrontation happened on July 5 at a T & T supermarket near Central Parkway West and Grand Park Drive in Mississauga.

Police say McCash wasn't wearing a face covering and was asked by employees to put one on because it's the store's policy.

Peel police say a man has been charged in connection with a 'hate incident' that occurred at a Mississauga supermarket. 1:01

In a video that has gone viral, a man is seen becoming agitated, saying he has asthma and yelling at an employee to "go back to China."

The worker repeatedly responds by telling him that he's a Canadian

Duraiappah says reporting hate crime is essential to stopping these types of incidents and that Peel police are committed to pursuing these calls.

Last week, in response to the incident, Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie said racism has no place in the city.

"Racist, hurtful and divisive comments like these have absolutely no place in our city and are frankly appalling," she said.

"We pride ourselves on our diversity; it is what makes our city one of the best places to live in the world. To those who seek to divide us, I send a strong message that you are not welcome in Mississauga."

McCash is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.