Police charge man with 2nd-degree murder after Bloordale Village altercation

Police said they have charged a 30-year-old Toronto man with second-degree murder on Sunday after an altercation that sent another man to the hospital, where he later died.

Toronto police said they were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West in the Bloordale Village at 4 a.m. pn Saturday morning after they received reports that two men were involved in a verbal dispute that turned into a physical altercation.

One of the men was knocked unconscious and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said Const. Alex Li. The man later died in hospital, Li said.

Li said police are asking any witnesses to come forward and are appealing to businesses in the area who may have security footage of the incident.