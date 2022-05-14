Police charge man, 30, after crash killed 19-year-old woman

Police say a 30-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a west end Toronto crash in early March.

A Toronto Police Service press release says the man "turned himself in to investigators at Traffic Services" on May 13, more than two months after police began investigating the March 6 single-vehicle collision.

It's unclear why the delay in charges given police knew who the driver was at the time of the crash, or whether the man turned himself in because police told him charges were imminent.

According to police, the man and a 19-year-old woman passenger were driving eastbound at high rates of speed on Lake Shore Boulevard West at Jameson Avenue around 2:30 a.m. at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver lost control, crossed into the westbound lane, and hit a concrete barrier.

The teenager was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and later died. The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to the impaired driving causing death charge, he also faces a charge of dangerously operating the vehicle causing death.

He is expected to appear in court on July 14.