Police seek carjacking suspect after vehicle stolen in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a man driving a grey 2014 Toyota Camry after a carjacking in Scarborough on Saturday that left a woman slightly injured.

Police said they do not think the woman was targeted and they believe the man may be suffering from mental health issues.

Officers were called to an area near the intersection of Bellamy Road North and Ellesmere Road at about 12:10 p.m. for a report of a car being stolen.

Man grabbed car keys from a woman

A man had demanded car keys from a woman while she was standing outside her car at a place of worship, according to Staff Sgt. Kevin Murrell of Toronto Police Service's 43 Division.

The woman refused, a minor assault on the woman occurred, and the man grabbed the keys. He drove off in the vehicle, Murrell said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. No other details were available.