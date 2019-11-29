Toronto police propose 3.9% budget increase

The Toronto Police Service has released its proposed budget for 2020, which includes a 3.9 per cent increase over 2019.

The force says budget request totals just over a $1.076 billion, which is a $40.8 million increase over the 2019 budget.

The majority of that increase would go toward requirements in collective bargaining agreements, the service said in a news release.

Cash would also go toward 140 officers to address rising calls for service and major crimes, eight new officers for traffic services, five new positions for equity, inclusion and human rights jobs, and body-worn cameras.

"The Service will continue to focus on intelligence-led policing and deployment to ensure we are where the public needs us most," Chief Mark Saunders said in a statement.

"We are investing in both our uniform and civilian people and serving our communities. We are adding resources to improve public safety, address pedestrian and traffic safety, and building stronger partnerships through the expansion of our Neighbourhood Community Officer Program."

Mayor John Tory said in a statement that this budget would see the hiring of a total of 341 police officers next year.

"While we are just at the beginning of the public consultation process around the police budget, I believe the draft budget going to the board's budget committee next week focuses on increasing community safety and continuing to modernize our police service," he said.

"We are making necessary investments to support our police as they work to keep our city safe.