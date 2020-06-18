Board chair demands police step up anti-racism work, bolster mobile mental health crisis teams

Toronto police should bolster its anti-racism work and urgently expand the mobile crisis intervention team program, a new report says.

Jim Hart, who chairs the police board, made the recommendations in a report posted ahead of Friday's virtual meeting. Hart acknowledges the report is motivated by "current events," including the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell from the balcony of her High Park apartment while police were present. Ontario's police watchdog is still investigating how the 29-year-old died.

Those incidents, and others, have driven a larger call to defund police forces, and in Toronto, spurred a motion from two councillors and supported by others to cut the Toronto Police Service (TPS) budget by 10 per cent.

"Throughout our city, and around the world, there is pain right now," says the report from Hart, a long-time city staffer and former Scarborough councillor.

"There is too long a history of anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism, discrimination, and marginalization in our city."

The report contains a series of recommendations, including:

Making the Toronto Police Service Board's anti-racism advisory panel permanent, and to expand its mandate.

Make anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism training mandatory for all members of the Toronto police (and re-train every year).

Expand the mobile crisis intervention team program on an urgent basis to meet current service demands (with funding from the already-approved 2020 budget).

Work with trained nurses, social workers, peer workers and others to look at other ways to deal with mental health calls.

That the chief provide a public, line-by-line break down of the police service's budget.

This story will be updated.