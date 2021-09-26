Police arrest Thornhill man, Brampton woman at anti-vaccine protest

Toronto police have arrested two people following an anti-vaccine protest at the Eaton Centre mall on Saturday.

Police say they've arrested a 29-year-old man from Thornhill and a 23-year-old woman from Brampton. Both have been charged with assault.

Shortly after Chris Sky incited the crowd to “go do something” (such as storm restaurants or the mall), unmasked people from the audience tried forcing their way into <a href="https://twitter.com/CadFairview?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CadFairview</a> Eaton Centre. <a href="https://twitter.com/blogTO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blogTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nowtoronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nowtoronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/antivaxxers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#antivaxxers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JustSayNo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JustSayNo</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZJWmPEleUY">pic.twitter.com/ZJWmPEleUY</a> —@CarymaRules

Mall security responded to the protest, refusing them entry to the mall.

However, per police, a security guard was assaulted as he attempted to keep the protestors out.

Police say neither the guard nor anyone else was injured as part of the protest.

The Thornhill man and Brampton woman are set to appear in court in December.