Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Police arrest Thornhill man, Brampton woman at anti-vaccine protest

Toronto police have arrested two people following an anti-vaccine protest at the Eaton Centre mall on Saturday.

Police say nobody was injured, although security guard at Eaton Centre was assaulted

CBC News ·
Toronto police, mall security are seen grappling with an anti-vaccine protest outside the Eaton Centre on Sept. 25. Police arrested two people as a result, charging them with assault. (Caryma Sa'd/Twitter)

Toronto police have arrested two people following an anti-vaccine protest at the Eaton Centre mall on Saturday.

Police say they've arrested a 29-year-old man from Thornhill and a 23-year-old woman from Brampton. Both have been charged with assault.

Mall security responded to the protest, refusing them entry to the mall. 

However, per police, a security guard was assaulted as he attempted to keep the protestors out.

Police say neither the guard nor anyone else was injured as part of the protest.

The Thornhill man and Brampton woman are set to appear in court in December.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now