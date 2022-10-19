Suspect arrested after police say shots fired from home in Scarborough

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after reports that a suspect was shooting at officers from inside a home in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Police earlier told residents of Shenley Road east of Kennedy Road and north of Eglinton Ave. East to shelter in their basements, while others were urged to stay away from the area.

DISCHARGE FIREARM: UPDATE<br>Kennedy Rd + Eglinton Av East<br>- Suspect has been arrested<br>- There is no further threat to public safety<br>- Thank-you to the residents in the area for your cooperation<br>^lb —@TPSOperations

Police said they were dealing with someone who was "actively shooting at officers" from a home in the area.

Police first tweeted about the incident shortly before 9 p.m. There was a large police presence in the area.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police say the suspect was arrested and there is no threat to the public.