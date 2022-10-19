Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·Updated

Suspect arrested after police say shots fired from home in Scarborough

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after a report that a suspect was shooting at officers from inside a home in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Police earlier told residents to shelter in basements and urged others to avoid area

Toronto police said in a tweet on Tuesday night that a person was inside a house on Shenley road, 'actively shooting at officers.' (Michael Aitkens/CBC)

Police earlier told residents of Shenley Road east of Kennedy Road and north of Eglinton Ave. East to shelter in their basements, while others were urged to stay away from the area.

Police said they were dealing with someone who was "actively shooting at officers" from a home in the area.

Police first tweeted about the incident shortly before 9 p.m. There was a large police presence in the area.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police say the suspect was arrested and there is no threat to the public.

