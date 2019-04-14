Police make arrest in hit and run at streetcar shelter

Toronto police have made an arrest in the hit and run at a downtown streetcar stop last weekend that left a young man clinging to life in hospital.

Police were called to the area of College Street and Spadina Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. last Sunday after a man was struck by an SUV while standing at a transit shelter.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Police later said the man's injuries were life-threatening.

At the time, Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto that the SUV driver had mounted a median and hit the pedestrian. In a news release issued at the time, police said the SUV was travelling westbound on College Street in the passing lane. It passed at least three stopped vehicles as it approached Spadina Avenue.

The SUV then mounted the median on which the transit shelter is located and struck the man.

The driver fled the scene.

On Monday, police said tips from members of the public led them to find the vehicle on Ulster Street, a side street not far from the scene of the collision.

On Friday, police said they arrested a 26-year-old Toronto man. He is now facing two charges:

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.