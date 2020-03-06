6 arrested following multiple armed robberies in Etobicoke, Yorkdale mall

Six people have been arrested and three suspects are still at large following multiple armed robberies in the city's west end and at Yorkdale mall on Friday.

Three of the robberies happened in Etobicoke and police believe they were related.

The first three robberies happened within one hour — all at pharmacies in Etobicoke.

Officers were first called to West Mall Bloor Plaza at 3:10 p.m. after four males, believed to be teenagers armed with handguns, allegedly robbed the pharmacy.

David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the store was robbed at gunpoint of drugs and money and a woman in her 70s was assaulted.

The robbers fled the scene in a grey pick-up.

Hopkinson said 25 minutes later, a pharmacy at Rexdale Commercial Centre was robbed of drugs and money by a group of teenage males brandishing weapons.

An employee was assaulted and they fled in a dark pick-up truck, Hopkinson said.

A heavy police presence at Yorkdale mall, where police say another robbery took place Just before 5 p.m. (Angelina King/CBC)

Just after 4 p.m., a third pharmacy on Islington Avenue just north of Highway 401 was also held up by four young males armed with guns. An employee was assaulted and the store was robbed of drugs and money. They fled in an unknown direction.

Hopkinson said based on how the robberies were committed, the fact that there were four individuals all identified as teenagers and some other descriptions, police believe that the three robberies were committed by the same crew of individuals.

"We were concerned because there was a level of violence we had not seen in some time," Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

Hopkinson said police cornered one of the suspects who was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Police are still looking for three suspects.

Hammer used in robbery at Yorkdale mall

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the scene of another unrelated robbery at a store in the Yorkdale mall.

Hopkinson said the robbers used a hammer to smash display cases inside the store.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested one suspect within the vicinity of the mall.

Police officers at a store in Yorkdale mall, which was the scene of a robbery on Friday. (Angelina King/CBC)

Police used dogs to track four other suspects to a nearby condo building. They are all believed to be teenagers.

Police seized a hammer they believe was used in the robbery.

"We're continuing our investigations but there are no other outstanding suspects as far as we are aware, Hopkinson told CBC News.