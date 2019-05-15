Police make 2nd arrest in connection with shooting death of Etobicoke man

Toronto police have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Blain Grindley in Rexdale, but are still hunting for a third suspect.

On Monday, a 29-year-old Toronto man turned himself into police. The development comes after a 21-year-old Mississauga man surrendered to police Wednesday.

Both men have been charged with first-degree murder.

A third suspect — a 27-year-old man — remains at large and is also wanted for first-degree murder.

Officers were called to a townhouse near the intersection of John Garland Boulevard and Humber College Boulevard on May 1 following reports of a shooting.

Grindley, who police say lived at the complex, died of gunshot wounds.

At least one other person was in the unit at the time of the shooting but was not injured, police said.

The 29-year-old accused is set to appear in court at 2200 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday morning.

Grindley's death marks Toronto's 22nd homicide of the year.