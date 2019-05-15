Police make arrest in connection with May 1 shooting death of Etobicoke man

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Blain Grindley in Rexdale.

A 21-year-old man from Mississauga turned himself in to police on Wednesday. He has been charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Officers were called to a townhouse near the intersection of John Garland Boulevard and Humber College Boulevard on May 1 following reports of a shooting.

Grindley, who police say lived at the complex, died of gunshot wounds.

There was at least one other person in the unit at the time of the shooting, but that person was not injured, police said.

Police say two suspects remain at large. The men — aged 27 and 29 — are also wanted for first-degree murder.

Grindley's death marked Toronto's 22nd homicide of the year.