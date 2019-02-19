York police video shows suspected impaired driver asleep behind the wheel

York police have released a video of a suspected impaired driver who was asleep behind the wheel of his pick-up truck and who had to be woken up by officers.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, York Regional Police said they were called to Green Lane, west of Leslie Street in the Town of East Gwillimbury, for a report of a driver asleep in his pick-up truck.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle at the intersection, with its turn signal flashing and waiting to turn left from Green Lane into a transit station.

Police said officers were able to shut off the vehicle, and after numerous attempts, to wake up the driver. He was reportedly smelling of alcohol.

The man was arrested and taken to a police station for a breath test, where police alleged he blew more than two-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

The incident was captured on dashboard camera video and the 1:03 minute video was released on Tuesday.

Police said they have arrested 29 drivers suspected of impaired driving in York region this week.

So far this year, police have laid more than 200 impaired-related driving charges in York region.